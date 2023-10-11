Wonder Lake, community club joining up for first-ever fall festival

The massive brush pile at Wonder Lake’s Village Hall isn’t just leftovers from a storm.

In fact, the 25-foot high woodpile is set to burn in a massive bonfire planned for the village’s first-ever Fall Fest, set for 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Wonder Lake Village Hall, 4444 Thompson Road.

Village President Dan Dycus credits the Village Board and administration for the new festival idea.

The Fall Festival “is a combined effort of all of our new trustees and the village administrator having new ideas to drive these kinds of events,” Dycus said.

“Events like this are essential for Wonder Lake’s growth because they bring people together, encourage collaboration, and support the community’s development.” — Joe Houston, Wonder Lake village trustee

The Wonder Lake Community Club has hosted a fall event before, but this is the first time it has partnered with the village for an event, Dycus said. The only other village-sponsored event is its Fourth of July parade, he added.

There is little by way of village funds going to the new event, which will have food trucks, trunk-or-treating, games, vendors, a costume contest and music, Dycus said.

“The village is getting it funded through sponsorships and donations through vendors and home builders in the area,” he said.

Even the bonfire wood was donated. Residents were encouraged to drop off brush for the blaze “but we had to request people stop bringing materials” when it hit its current size, Dycus said.

The Fall Festival an opportunity to draw the small but rapidly growing community together, said Joe Houston, one of those new trustees.

“Events like this are essential for Wonder Lake’s growth because they bring people together, encourage collaboration, and support the community’s development,” Houston said.

Wonder Lake, the village, has about 4,000 residents, with twice that number in the unincorporated neighborhoods surrounding the lake. Another 10,000 residents are expected to move into its Stonewater subdivision in the coming years.

Since 2021, the village has approved 500 building permits and 350 occupancy permits for new homes in the subdivision off of Route 120, said Village Manager Bill Beith.

“It is going to fill as fast as the market will let it,” Dycus said of the homes built and sold there.

By hosting community events, it helps connect to new residents and existing ones on both the east and west side of the lake, Dycus said.

“The Fall Fest is a great opportunity to bring together groups of residents to see what the village is doing,” he said.

Some of those “doings” include new equipment for public works and new squad cars for the police department. They will be parked at the festival for the touch-a-truck display.

“It is an updated version of Wonder Lake for our residents to see,” Dycus said.

Dycus hopes events like this help create stronger sense of community for the town.

“I hope that in coming years, the perception of the village shifts by the folks in the unincorporated areas see that, that Wonder Lake is up and coming very, very quickly.”