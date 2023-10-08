D.C. Cobb’s to open new restaurant in Huntley

A new location for D.C. Cobb’s soon will be open in the Old Firehouse in Huntley.

Despite Google search results indicating that the restaurant, located at 11808 Coral Street, recently opened, owner Dan Hart said that is not the case.

“We’re definitely not open,” Hart said, adding that the restaurant should make its debut closer to the end of October.

Huntley will be the fourth D.C. Cobb’s location, with existing spots in Woodstock, McHenry and East Dundee.

Hart said he’s “really excited” to expand into Huntley, noting that the village has had a lot of new businesses and housing over the past several years.

Huntley Village Manager Dave Johnson said that the Village Board supports bringing a restaurant and apartment buildings to the downtown area.

“I am excited, looking forward to eating there, and thankful Dan Hart chose Huntley for his latest location,” Trustee Ronda Goldman wrote in a text message to the Northwest Herald.

Johnson said there are 18 apartments located above the restaurant, all of which are filled.

He said residents began moving into the apartments in August.

The downtown area of Huntley isn’t very large, Johnson said, so opportunities for redevelopment can be few and far between.

“It’s quaint and small,” Johnson said.

He said he’s heard feedback that residents are “excited” about D.C. Cobb’s opening.

Hart said the menu at the D.C. Cobb’s in Huntley will have the same items as the other D.C. Cobb’s restaurants, and said he’s currently training staff at the other locations who will work in Huntley.

Although menu items are similar across locations, Hart said Huntley will have an all-season patio out front, allowing guests to dine outside year-round.

He plans to keep expanding his restaurant network and is hoping to open Whiskey Diablo, which will serve Mexican food, in McHenry by the end of the year.

Hart said he looks at trends when deciding what to offer at restaurants, but he has generally served foods such as burgers and salads that have a lot of appeal to the public.

“We need to be a place people eat at multiple days a week,” Hart said.

With Hart continuing to expand his restaurant network, he said Huntley is on his radar for further expansion.

“It’s something we’re open to,” Hart said.