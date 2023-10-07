‘Hate has been mainstreamed’: Report details surge in extremism in Illinois

From the vandalism of a Lake in the Hills bakery to prevent a drag performance to antisemitic comments shouted at Deerfield High School soccer players to white supremacist propaganda left on driveways in Schaumburg and Palatine Township, incidents of hate are on the rise in the suburbs and state.

That’s according to the new report “Hate in the Prairie State” released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League.

The report examines extremist activity in the state from January 2021 through May 2023, and the results are, as one ADL leader put it this week, “alarming.”

Some key findings:

• Antisemitic incidents rose 128% – 53 to 121 – from 2021 to 2022 and increased 430% since 2016. Illinois saw the seventh most antisemitic incidents in the nation last year.

• There were 198 documented instances of white supremacist propaganda distributed in the state last year, a 111% increase from 2021. There have been another 64 this year, most linked to the white supremacist group Patriot Front.

• The FBI tracked 101 reported hate crimes in Illinois in 2021, 80% more than in 2020.

“Our community members are being targeted because of who they love, where they’re from, the religion they practice or the color of their skin,” ADL Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg said at a news conference Tuesday. “We must do more to protect Illinoisans from the impact of hate and extremism in our state.”

Besides antisemitism and hate literature, Goldenberg cited a growing number of attacks on women’s health facilities since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and campaigns to remove books with LGBTQ+ themes from public libraries as further reasons for concern.

The report also recounts the cases of a Downers Grove man indicted in North Carolina on allegations of sending phony writs of execution to elected officials, and a noted “sovereign citizen” and QAnon adherent speaking at an event in Elmhurst.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul laid some of the blame on social media platforms, saying their algorithms perpetuate hateful speech and allow it to grow.

“We know that hate doesn’t stop at speech,” he said. “It manifests itself into acts of targeted violence, violence against houses of faith and schools and other places where people gather.”

llinois is the sixth state for which the ADL has produced a report detailing incidents of hate.

“We chose Illinois because of the elevated numbers in the hope that leaders here can provide a model for others dealing with similar issues nationwide,” said Oren Segal, vice president of ADL’s Center on Extremism.

Solutions?

The ADL report makes five recommendations for state policymakers to address the surge in these events. They include:

• Convene a statewide summit to address hate-fueled violence and extremism

• Create a commission to oversee a statewide, comprehensive policy to combat violent extremism and terrorism

• Demand that social media platforms implement policies to protect victims of online harassment and curb hate speech

• Require hate crime training for law enforcement and mandate reporting of hate crimes to the FBI

• Protect civil rights, inclusive education policies and the right to vote

“Hate has been mainstreamed,” Goldenberg said. “It requires a whole-of-society approach.”

To view the full report, visit chicago.adl.org.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231006/hate-has-been-mainstreamed-report-details-surge-in-extremism-in-illinois