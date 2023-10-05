October 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

The Lighthouse Spot celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting

By Shaw Local News Network
The Lighthouse Spot celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 18, 2023 at 600 Industrial Drive, Suite E, in Cary.

The Lighthouse Spot celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 18, 2023 at 600 Industrial Drive, Suite E, in Cary. (Photo provided by Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Lighthouse Spot celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September at 600 Industrial Drive, Suite E, in Cary.

Owner Audelia Duron’s shop offers an array of healthy treats, including smoothies, teas, pies, cookies and more. The shop is committed to promoting a balanced and nourishing diet, according to a news release from the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Lighthouse Spot also hosts exercise classes, making it a go-to destination for those looking to stay active and engaged in a supportive environment, according to the release.

For more information call The Lighthouse Spot at 847-596-0098.