Two drivers trapped in cars after head-on crash in Marengo

Two drivers were rescued after being trapped in their vehicle in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Marengo, a Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesperson said.

Firefighters responded to a call at 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kishwaukee Valley Road and County Line Road and arrived within 10 minutes to find a heavily damaged SUV overturned with a female driver trapped inside, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said.

The female driver was extricated and transported to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with moderate injuries, according to the news release.

A male driver in another SUV was also extricated from his vehicle and transported to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with minor injuries. Both drivers were the sole occupants in their vehicles, Vucha said.

The crash is being investigated by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.