Self-guided tours of historic homes available during Settlers Days

In conjunction with Settlers Days, the Marengo Society for Historic Preservation will host a free, self-guided house walk of historic homes on West Washington and West Prairie streets from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at the Hutchinson-Nork house at 206 W. Washington St.

Fifteen houses will be featured on the estimated 30-minute sidewalk tour. A complementary printed itinerary will be provided, and transportation will be available for seniors and anyone unable to walk the entire route.