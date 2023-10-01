October 01, 2023
Cary Park District seeks vendors for Holiday Craft Fair

Cary Park District Community Center

The Cary Park District will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the community center, 255 Briargate Road in Cary. The event is free and open to the public.

Come in and shop the one-of-a-kind items offered by local crafters and many popular vendors.

Spaces are available to sell crafts and other products at the fair. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. No food or drink for immediate consumption may be sold. Electricity will be available, but vendors are asked to bring their own extension cords.

The fee for a 6-foot table is $15 for residents of the Cary Park District and $23 for nonresidents, the 8-foot table fee is $20 for residents and $30 for nonresidents, and a card table is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

To register, complete an application in the Forms section at carypark.com.