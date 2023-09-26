Celebrate Halloween with the Cary Park District

The Cary Park District will host several events this fall to celebrate Halloween. Registration is available online or at the community center, 225 Briargate Road in Cary.

Crafting with Miss Carol – Halloween Fun!: Join Miss Carol from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, for a morning of crafting, singing and story time. Activities for this class are all inspired by Halloween. Crafting with Carol is designed for ages 3 and 4 with a parent or caregiver present. The cost for this class is $24 for district residents and $36 for nonresidents.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade: Dress your pup in a costume and bring them to Lions Park to join the parade at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. Dogs must be leashed to participate in the event and will receive a doggy treat bag after the parade. The cost to participate is $5 per dog.

Halloween Drawing Event: Join Young Rembrandts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the community center and create a spooky masterpiece to hang up at home. This event is designed for children ages 6 to 12. The cost to participate is $21 for district residents and $30 for nonresidents.

Pumpkin Roll, Pumpkin Smash: Recycle your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns in a fun way from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at Lions Park. Roll them down the sled hill or demolish them in the pumpkin smash. This event is free to attend and open to all ages. Registration is not required.

For more information on these events, visit carypark.com or call 847-639-6100.