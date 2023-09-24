Cary Park District to hold Fall-A-Palooza Oct. 1

Plan a day of autumn fun at Cary Park District’s Fall-A-Palooza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Lions Park on Silver Lake Road in Cary.

A full offering of fall activities await, including hayrides, pony rides, kids crafts, a pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, music from a DJ and more. A petting zoo with a variety of animals to meet, pet and feed also will be on site. Come in a costume and enjoy the Trick-or-Treat Trail.

The entrance fee is $13 per child age 2 years and older and $9 for 1-year-olds. Admission is free for adults and children younger than 1.

For more information, visit carypark.com or call 847-639-6100.