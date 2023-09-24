Algonquin wins budget award from GFOA for 20th consecutive year

The Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada announced that the village of Algonquin has received the the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal 2024 budget. This is the 20th consecutive year the village has received this award.

To receive recognition, government entities must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

Algonquin is one of about 24 municipalities in Illinois to be recognized by the program. Each program certifies that an entity’s financial documents meet nationally recognized standards for clarity, appeal, transparency and overall quality.

Algonquin’s fiscal 2024 budget represents a balanced $76.6 million financial plan, featuring a property tax rate at the lowest level since 2011 and $25.2 million in capital infrastructure investment. The budget document is available for viewing online at www.algonquin.org/finance.