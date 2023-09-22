Hayrides at Hoffman Park in Cary to provide nighttime family fun

Join the Cary Park District for old-fashioned hayrides and campfire activities under the stars on Friday and Saturday nights from Oct. 6-28 at Hoffman Park in Cary.

Hayride reservations include a 45-minute ride and 30 minutes of campfire time to roast marshmallows and make s’mores. When registering, please indicate your preferred date and time slot. Hayrides are offered on Fridays at 6, 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:15, 6, 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. Participants should meet at the Dog Park Shelter off West Main Street. Admission costs $9 per person on $140 for groups of 20.

For more information, contact the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100. Registration is accepted online at carypark.com and at the community center, 225 Briargate Road in Cary.