Island Lake man identified in Tuesday crash

A 22-year-old Island Lake man has been identified as the driver killed Tuesday in a collision between a box truck and a semitrailer truck in Long Grove.

Rene Sepulveda died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash, according to an autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday on Route 53, about ¼-mile north of Lake-Cook Road.

A male passenger in the box truck was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and the driver of the semi was taken to another hospital with serious injuries, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates Sepulveda’s vehicle was traveling north on Route 53 (Hicks Road) when it crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a southbound 2016 Freightliner driven by a 49-year-old Dixon man.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230920/island-lake-man-identified-as-victim-in-long-grove-crash