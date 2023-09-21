Clean Bee Flooring and Upholstery Care celebrates relocation

Clean Bee Flooring and Upholstery celebrated its relocation to 108 S. Sheridan Road in Lakemoor with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this month, alongside Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce staff.

Clean Bee was awarded the 2023 Best of the Fox award for carpet cleaning, which marked its 17th consecutive year receiving the award. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was on Sept. 7.

Owners Michelle and David Meintz expressed their gratitude for the support of the Chamber of Commerce and the community, according to a news release “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition and to serve the wonderful people of the area. At Clean Bee, our goal is to provide the most outstanding service experience ever to our customers and community.”

For more information about Clean Bee Flooring and Upholstery Care, visit cleanbee.net.