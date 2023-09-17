2 teens killed in Palatine shooting

Two 16-year-old boys were shot to death late Friday night in Palatine, authorities said.

Police found the fatally wounded teens a little after 10 p.m. while responding to the shooting between the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Green Lane North.

The victims were identified as Eduardo Alpizar and Uriel Garcia, both of Palatine, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Alpizar was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Garcia died at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Autopsies likely will be conducted Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said.

Palatine police and the Major Case Assistance Team are investigating. Anyone with information about the shootings can call (847) 359-9000.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230916/shooting-leaves-2-teens-dead-in-palatine