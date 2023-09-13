September 13, 2023
News - McHenry County

Lake in the Hills names new assistant village administrator

By Alicia Fabbre Daily Herald Media Group

Lake in the Hills’ director of parks and recreation has been named the new assistant village administrator.

Trevor Bosack has served as the director of parks and recreation since August 2022. Previously, he served as the assistant to the village administrator in Hinsdale and Woodridge. He also worked for Lake in the Hills from 2007 to 2014.

As parks and recreation director, Bosack finalized the Lynn Dillow playground installation, started the process for a long-term parks master plan, revamped the department and assisted in leading the village’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Bosack has a bachelor’s degree in park, recreation and tourism and a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.

