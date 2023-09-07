5 things to do in McHenry County: Kick off fall season with a corn maze

1. Corn maze season arrives: Richardson Adventure Farm opens its 28-acre corn maze this Saturday. The farm, located in Spring Grove, will have a “Jurassic Park”-themed maze this year. Attendees can explore the maze with five maze games, take a quick 10-minute route or explore for more than an hour on more advanced trails.

The farm also offers a sunflower field, giant slides, pedal karts, train rides and pig races. Admission prices for September are $25 for ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 3 to 12 and free for ages 2 and younger. For more details, go to richardsonadventurefarm.com.

2. Get artsy: Algonquin’s Art on the Fox will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Algonquin. Walk along Main Street to shop creations made by 75 artists at the free event.

A kids zone will offer face painting, painting classes and games. There also will be live music and local food offerings. Arrive early on Sunday for a free outdoor yoga class at 9 a.m. at the main stage. Visit bit.ly/art-on-fox2023 for more details.

3. Touch a truck: The McHenry Township Road District will host a touch-a-truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albert A. Adams Park in Johnsburg.

Attendees can get up close to trucks, tractors, emergency vehicles and other vehicles at the free event. Kids can touch, climb and honk the equipment on display. Visit mchenrytownship.com for more details.

4. Planet Palooza: The second annual Planet Palooza will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the historic Woodstock Square. Walk through the historic Woodstock Square to visit booths that will have information on how to make the planet a better place to live. Booths will have information, kids activities and demonstrations on topics such as the environment, homelessness and diversity.

Live music and food trucks will be at the free event from 2 to 6 p.m. Guest speakers will give presentations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, visit planetpalooza.togetherwestandmchenrycounty.org.

5. Makers and bakers market: More than 30 booths of artisan-made and baked goods will be available to shop at the Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Fox River Grove.

Artists of all types of crafts from crochet to jewelry to homemade sugar cookies will be at the free event, located at Stanger Park. The Cary-Grove Jaycees will grill hot dogs and burgers and the Lions Club and the Fox River Grove School District 3 PTO will provide beverages. Email info@frgmakersmarket.com for more details.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.