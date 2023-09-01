Grand opening set for Cary’s Vertical Dispensary

Chicago Bears great Jim McMahon, of the 1985 Super Bowl-winning team, will be on hand Saturday, Sept. 30, for Vertical Dispensary’s grand opening in Cary.

The event is set for noon to 6 p.m. at the dispensary, 20 Northwest Highway, Cary. McMahon, on hand to launch Mac 9 by Revenant, will participate in a meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. that day.

According to Revenant’s website, rev-mj.com, McMahon is one of three retired NFL players who founded the marijuana brand. “Jim credits the healing powers of cannabis for helping him overcome the painkiller habit and a better way to medicate,” according to the website.

The Cary dispensary has been open since July 29. Vendors and food along with other promotions will also be available during the event.