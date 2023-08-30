Dundee-Crown H.S. lockdown lifted, students will still shelter in place

A lockdown at Carpentersville’s Dundee-Crown High School, stemming from a phoned-in threat to the school’s front office, ended just after noon Wednesday, according to the Community Unit School District 300 website.

The post from Superintendent Susan Harkin to the District 300 website did not say what kind of threat was made before the lockdown, which began at about 9:10 am.

Although the lockdown was lifted, students would still shelter-in-place, according to the post. “Students will remain in the field house, cafeteria, or gym during this time” and food and support service will be offered, according to the post.

Parents who would like to pick up their child before regular dismissal were asked to enter thruogh the junior parking lot near the tennis courts and provide an ID to pick up a student.

Early reports alleged an active shooter was heard or seen near the high school, but the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that no incident occurred inside or outside the building.

“There have been reports of an active shooter, and, as always the safety and security of not only all students but also teachers, surrounding residents, and our police and fire departments are of the utmost importance. We have surrounding police departments, fire departments, and medical teams present and on scene to assist and will continue to brief all of these events,” according to the sheriff’s Facebook posts.

The nearby Perry Elementary School also was put in a “shelter in place” status as a large police contingent was reportedly at the high school as the report was investigated.

“Please know, there is no incident occurring inside or outside the building. All students and staff are safe and under district and building supervision. The lockdown was instituted as a precautionary measure,” according to the district website.