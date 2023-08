Sweet Caryline’s Candy and Gift Shop recently hosted a ribbon-cutting event alongside members of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its opening at 17 Jandus Road in Cary.

The business offers a wide selection of candy and treats, including traditional favorites, nostalgic picks, artisanal creations and innovative delights.

To learn more and for shop hours, visit carycandy.com or call 224-357-8256.