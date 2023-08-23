Marengo Society for Historic Preservation to hold ice cream social

The Marengo Society for Historic Preservation will host an old-fashioned ice cream social this Sunday.

The event will run 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at its Hutchinson-Nork House at 206 W. Washington St. In addition to refreshments, there will be a barbershop quartet, estate sale and a first look at the progress of the Hutchinson-Nork House restoration.

All are welcome to this family event.

The society was founded in 2002 with the goal of preserving Marengo’s architectural heritage and archiving documents and artifacts of the city’s past. In 2017, Ruth Nork bequeathed the Hutchinson-Nork House to the society, which is in the process of restoring it to serve as a museum and venue for educational and other events.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Society may enroll at the ice cream social.