Huntley Chamber of Commerce celebrates success of Mobile Monday

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce has been thrilled with the success of its newest event, Mobile Monday, according to a recent news release. Since its launch in May, Mobile Monday has become a beloved tradition, offering an array of food truck delights in the heart of Huntley.

Bringing together food, fun, and community, Mobile Monday has taken place once or twice a month throughout the summer. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on a designated Monday, food trucks set up shop in the parking lots of fellow businesses, providing a lunchtime escape for local residents, workers and visitors.

Del Toro Street Taco, a celebrated local favorite, has headlined the Mobile Monday series, delighting attendees with its flavorful creations on four separate occasions. Q.P. Kitchen, known for its innovative and diverse menu, also joined in on the culinary festivities with a successful appearance. The event locations have showcased some of the business community, featuring hosts such as American Community Bank, Huntley Park District, Trans Continental and Hampton Inn Huntley.

The series continues to gain momentum, with more Mobile Monday events scheduled for the upcoming weeks. Del Toro Street Taco will be at Advocate Outpatient Hospital on Aug. 28. Mobile Monday concludes the summer at Hansen Heating & Plumbing on Sept. 19 with Del Toro Street Taco and Q.P. Kitchen on site.

The Mobile Monday events are open to the public, inviting everyone to savor the flavors, socialize and support local businesses. Attendees can choose to indulge on-site, with seating provided for a relaxing dining experience or opt to take their lunch to-go for a convenient and delicious meal.

For more information about Mobile Monday and upcoming event details, visit www.huntleyareachamber.org or contact info@huntleychamber.org.