Algonquin, Cary Police Departments announce Labor Day enforcement campaign

The Algonquin Police Department and Cary Police Department have announced they will partner with the Illinois State Police and agencies across the state to step up efforts to stop impaired driving during the end of summer and Labor Day weekend.

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from Aug. 18 through Sept. 5. During that period, motorists can expect to see roadside safety checks, more officers on the road and increased messaging about the dangers of impaired driving. In addition to looking for drunk drivers, the departments will be stepping up seatbelt enforcement, particularly at night.

These efforts are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.