An elderly man accused of shooting his Antioch-area neighbor dead following an apparent dispute over a leaf blower in April has been ruled unfit to stand trial by a Lake County judge.

Ettore Lacchei, 80, was ordered to be transferred to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility Tuesday but remains at Lake County jail, said Lake County sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

Covelli said the state department has 30 days to accept the transfer but it might take longer.

A call for comment to Lacchei’s lawyer, Gregory Nikitas, went unanswered Thursday.

Despite the judge’s ruling, officials may determine later that Lacchei’s condition has improved enough for him to stand trial.

Lacchei is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting happened just before sunset on April 12 while William Martys, 59, was using a leaf blower. Police allege Lacchei approached Martys, who was on his own property, began arguing with him and shot him in the head.

Officials said Lacchei had made plans to travel to Italy and likely would have been out of the country had deputies tried to take him into custody just a few days later.

Lacchei is scheduled to return to court Sept. 12 for a status of fitness hearing.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230817/judge-rules-antioch-area-man-accused-of-shooting-neighbor-in-the-head-is-unfit-for-trial