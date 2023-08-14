Huntley residents call ‘dibs’ for concerts

You’ve heard of “dibs” in Chicago winters. But have you heard of “dibs” on the Huntley Square for Tuesday concerts?
If you find yourself near the Huntley Square on Tuesdays during the summer, you might see lots of lawn chairs. Those chairs belong to concert attendees calling “dibs” – placing their chairs around the Square before Tuesday evening concerts, sometimes the morning of the concert.
“People kind of know there’s always chairs,” Ron, a concert attendee who has been coming to concerts for a few years, said at Tuesday’s show.
Huntley has a Concerts on the Square series every Tuesday in downtown Huntley during the summer, and the final concert of the season will be Tuesday, Aug. 15.
At a concert that fell during Huntley’s Aug. 1 National Night Out celebration, Bella Cain performed during the event. By lunchtime Tuesday, the Square was filled with lawn chairs.
Huntley has an unofficial “dibs” system for the Tuesday concerts, and concert attendees often set out lawn chairs on the Square hours before the concert begins.
Arriving early to stake a spot seems to be what some regular attendees do to make sure they can sit in their favorite spot.
“I was here about 10:30 [a.m.], and there were chairs all over,” Ron said. “If you don’t, you probably won’t get your spot.”
“It fills up,” said Mary Anne Haffey, a concert attendee.
Barb Read, the special events manager for Huntley, said many of the participants in “dibs” tend to be people who like to sit in the same spot every week.
“This is kind of like church,” Read said. “Everybody kind of sits in the same pew. Those people sit there every week. These people sit here, you know, so I think they have their own favorites.”
Read said “dibs” has been going on since Huntley began hosting Concerts on the Square several years ago.
Before the recent Bella Cain concert, people began setting up their chairs at 2:30 p.m. the day before, and the Square was full of chairs by 8 a.m. the day of the performance, Read said. She said about 5,000 people attended that concert and the average concert has about 1,500 to 2,500 attendees.
Read said Huntley has no issue with residents and concert attendees staking their claim and leaving lawn chairs on the Square ahead of concerts.
“We don’t mind when people set up early,” Read said.
Although Huntley doesn’t take issue with people calling “dibs,” Read sometimes will go through and move chairs she finds in the middle of the street, in the way of equipment that is coming in for the concert or blocking walkways. She said she found a chair Tuesday that was in the middle of a blocked-off section of Coral Street, which serves as a “dance floor” during the concert, so she moved the chair out of the dance floor.
Read said that sometimes Huntley will get feedback from people asking for some rules and regulations on “dibs,” but the village has no plans for them. She said she thinks some “dibs” participants are people who drop off chairs, go to work and then go to the concert after work, so regulating hours of when people can place chairs is not something Huntley is planning to do.
“We’ve heard comments over the years about people – that we should regulate and not let people set up their chairs until 3 o’clock,” Read said. “How do you regulate that? You can’t regulate that.”
Pete, a concert attendee who was setting up lawn chairs before the Bella Cain concert, said people don’t move chairs before the event.
Read said that people don’t steal chairs and are pretty friendly.
“People are pretty kind,” Read said. “Everybody gets along, so we’re happy with it.”
A lot of residents are really happy with the concert series and the “dibs” system, especially since the concerts are free.
“We just know we’re supposed to do that,” said Pamela, a concert attendee. “For the price we’re paying, it’s fine.”