Crews hit gas line in new Algonquin subdivision, no injuries, Nicor rep says

Crews building in a new Algonquin subdivision hit a natural gas main early Friday.

About 9:30 a.m., Nicor Gas was notified that a newly constructed natural gas main was hit during home construction underway at the Westview Crossing subdivision along Square Barn Road in Algonquin, Allison Erdman Gregoire, a Nicor spokesperson, confirmed.

The main was struck in the 1000 block John Burkey Drive.

A contractor damaged the gas main while installing a new water service at a home lot, Gregoire said.

Nicor’s crews immediately shut off the gas and secured the area by 12:38 p.m, she said.

“Since this is a new subdivision still under construction, no customers have lost service,” she said. “To ensure the safety of existing homeowners in the adjacent communities, Nicor Gas’ crews went door to door to investigate the possibility of any reports of natural gas odors due to the damaged line. This door-to-door check was done as an extra precaution to communicate with our customers, and Nicor Gas’ crews did not detect any additional damages in the area.”

The gas main, which does not service any existing customers, was being repaired Friday afternoon.

Attempts to reach representatives from the construction company and Algonquin officials were not successful Friday.