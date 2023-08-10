5 things to do in McHenry County: Lakemoor Fest and other end of summer celebrations

1. Lakemoor Fest: Lakemoor Fest will be Friday and Saturday at Morrison Park, 233 Rand Road. Live music, food vendors and a beer tent will be at the park for this community festival.

On Friday, the band GooRoo’s will play at 7 p.m. There also will be pro wrestling by POWW Entertainment. Fireworks, a bags tournament and a fishing derby at Lily Lake Launch will be Saturday. Live music will play all day into the night with performances by The Baker Boys, Exit 147 and Indigo Canyon.

There also will be a raffle drawing Saturday for a Polaris Ranger Crew vehicle. Tickets cost $100 and can be bought ahead of time at Lakemoor Village Hall, 28581 Route 120. All proceeds go to support the Lakemoor Police Department. Visit facebook.com/friendsoflakemoor for details.

2. Celebrate pets at Pawfest: Animal House’s annual Pawfest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47 in Huntley. Vendors and crafters will be at the fest along with live music, a face painter, a caricature artist and a bounce house. Games and raffles also will be at the free event.

Meet adoptable dogs from the Animal House shelter and get low-cost vaccines and microchips for your pets. All dogs must be leashed at all times at the event. Go to animalhouseshelter.com/pawfest for details.

3. Car show weekend: The 32nd annual Indian Uprising car show will be Saturday and Sunday at the Holiday Inn, 800 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake.

Hosted by the Cruisin Tigers GTO & All Pontiac Club, the event will feature car awards, speakers and a raffle. The Godfather II GTO and a Firebird Trans Am will be on display. Anyone can register their car for the show for $30.

The band Generation will perform Saturday and a salute to veterans will take place Sunday. For information, visit cruisintigers.com/pages/2023-indian-uprising.

4. Monarchs and music: Migrate to the Crystal Lake Main Beach on Sunday for a Monarch butterfly fair filled with music, games and art. The free event will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive.

Butterfly houses and art from Creative Arts and science activities from the Monarch Coalition will be there along with local bands performing at the beach’s band shell. Local nurseries will be at the event to sell pollinator friendly plants. For details, visit crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

5. Pizza party: Join Niko’s Pointers Saloon, 106 S. State St. in Marengo, for an end-of-summer kids event from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant will have a face painter and performances by the magician Chicago Magic Man Adam Sean. Kids can create their own pizza with a drink for $12. Call 815-568-7955 to reserve a table and for information.

