Motorcyclist killed in crash near Marengo Saturday identified as Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, man

The man killed Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle near Marengo was identified as Kevin Winter, 60, of Twin Lakes, Wis., according to a news release from McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein.

Winter worked for the McHenry County Division of Transportation, according to a post on the division’s Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened to join the Winter family in mourning the sudden passing of DOT Maintenance Worker Kevin Winter,” the post said. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Rest in peace, Kevin. Your memory will forever be cherished.”

Preliminary findings from an autopsy preformed Monday showed that Winter, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Toxicology currently is pending, the coroner said.

The coroner’s office is continuing to work collaboratively with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

Winter’s 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero driven by a 38-year-old Woodstock woman about 4:30 p.m. Saturday as he was traveling west and trying to turn from Kishwaukee Valley Road onto Deerpass Road, according to McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the crash.

Winter’s passenger, who police identified as a 52-year-old woman, was flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesman Alex Vucha said in a news release Saturday.

As of Tuesday afternoon the woman’s condition was described as, serious/non-life-threatening, Emily Matusek communications specialist with the sheriff’s office said.

A woman and two juveniles in the second passenger vehicle were taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, according to Vucha’s release.

The crash is still under investigation, Matusek said.