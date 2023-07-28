Johnsburg High School grad wins gold at SkillsUSA competition, promoting need for more skilled workers

As a child, Nick Benck of Johnsburg liked tractors, often playing with toy tractors, and hanging out with his dad, handing him tools as he worked on his muscle cars.
The now 18-year-old Johnsburg High School graduate has fine-tuned his childhood playtime, through his school’s Career Technical Education program and working at his father’s company in Wauconda.
In June, Benck represented Illinois at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta where, out of 25 competitors, he won the gold medal in the heavy equipment operator competition.
“There are more carers in the skilled trades available now than ever before.”— Gus Schmid, Johnsburg High School liaison and SkillsUSA co-advisor
“It felt really good to win,” Benck said. “It was very surprising for me. I didn’t really think I was gonna win the competition.”
Before competing nationally, Benck earned bronze at the SkillsUSA Illinois competition in April.
“I can’t say enough nice things about Nick,” said Eric Hill, executive director of SkillsUSA Illinois. “What an incredible young man. He is doing absolutely incredible work. A top-notch student in high school. I am excited to see him go on in his education.”
This is the first year “heavy equipment operator” was competed at the national level, making Benck “the very first national gold medalist” in that category, Hill said.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that began in 1964 serving students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, according to its website.
The organization partners with large manufacturers such as John Deere and Volvo, who support and judge the competitions, and sometimes, Hill said, make job offers right on the competition floor.
“The focus of SkillsUSA is to prepare the next generation of skilled workers,” Hill said.
Johnsburg High School students have competed in the competitions since the 1980s. Johnsburg students compete regularly in power equipment technology, diesel equipment technology and heavy equipment operator.
SkillsUSA five-day events draw almost 10,000 spectators and 7,500 competitors, young adults from middle, high schools and colleges. They compete in about 150 different competitions.
Competition categories include everything from heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC), to police and firefighter skills, cabinet making and culinary.
The competitions involve hands-on operations as well as written tests.
Benck was judged on his skills at operating a skid steer through an obstacle course, maneuvering a mini-excavator and a small articulating front-end loader, said Gus Schmid, a SkillsUSA co-advisor at the high school.
Schmid said Benck’s win “is an amazing personal achievement.”
“Skills like these are ones that students can use for the rest of their life,” he said.
Schmid, who also works as a community liaison for the school’s CTE program, won advisor of the year for Illinois as well as the region he represents from SkillsUSA Illinois.
In his liaison role, Schmid focuses on attracting businesses to donate money, equipment and time to help students learn hands-on skills in Johnsburg’s CTE program.
He said he has garnered support from companies such as Briggs & Stratton, which recently donated $20,000 in engines and Lima Excavating “who brought out a half-a-million dollars worth of equipment for the kids to use,” Schmid said.
Other supporters of the school’s CTE program include Benck’s father’s company, West Side Tractor Sales; Weld Star, which came to the high school with welding equipment and demonstrated how to use it; and Vermeer Midwest, which visited this spring and demonstrated wood chipper equipment, Schmid said.
The high school also offers a CDL license program.
Schmid said the competitions as well as the school’s CTE program are essential in teaching young adults technical skills, lacking in today’s workforce.
“There are more carers in the skilled trades available now than ever before,” Schmid said.
Jim McConoughey, president of the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation, said efforts such as the competition and CTE are key in exposing more young adults to the trades to fill the ever-widening gap in today’s workforce.
There are more jobs available in the skilled, technical fields such as – plumbing, electrical, trucking, carpentry, construction, operating engineers, workers to build roads, bridges – than there are skilled workers to fill them, he said.
Unlike generations past, many young adults today do not have a father, like Benck does, who owns a company or work in the trades so they are not exposed to the professions, McConoughey.
Conversely, if there are older family members who have worked in the skilled trades, the way the work is done today “is so radically different than it used to be, even the parents don’t recognize the same job,” he said.
“There are different technologies, materials ...” he said. “[The trades] have evolved so much. The practices on a manufacturing floor are often in sterile environments, protective clean environments and people are wearing lab coats.”
To help bridge the gap between available jobs in the trades and skilled workers to fill them, schools including McHenry County College, local unions, workforce programs and other entities are offering training programs.
All are working together preparing young people for what can be quite lucrative careers that they can be proud of, McConoughey said.
High school counselors are now telling students that four-year degrees are not their only option.
“What we are trying to do is make the trades cool again,” McConoughey said.
What Benck has done in earning the SkillsUSA award is “extraordinary,” McConoughey said.
Jeffery Poynter, director of McHenry County’s Workforce Network, said that among many opportunities in the county, some local businesses offer apprenticeships to train skilled workers
He highlighted the manufacturing consortium headed up by MCC that involves some high schools, businesses and manufacturing companies and a universal system for sharing applications. The idea is if applying through a job the consortium and the applicant doesn’t match one job, their application will be shared with another company, he said.
“We are trying to come up with different ways to help manufacturers in the county succeed in attracting and retaining employees,” Poynter said. “Not all jobs require a four-year degree and many of these trades or skilled jobs pay quite well ... and offer opportunities for growth.”
Benck is spending the summer working at his dad’s company and preparing to attend Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, this fall where he will major in diesel mechanics and maybe business.
He said he plans on using his skills set to work in mechanics where he will make “big money.”
Although at times the work “can be a big pain in the butt, it is really satisfying work.”
To put something together, such as an engine, and make it work the way he wants it to work, Benck said, “is just something to be proud of.”