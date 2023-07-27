5 things to do in McHenry County: MCC block party and a country music weekend

1. MCC block party: McHenry County College’s annual block party will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sew Hop’d Brewery in Huntley. The free event includes live music, food trucks and children’s activities.

MCC alumni, anyone who has completed at least one three-credit course at the college, will receive a free gift at the party. Live music will be by David’s House, Cornelius & the Sled Dogs and Renegade Wildflower. Kona Ice, Big E BBQ and Del Toro Tacos will have food available for purchase.

For more information visit mchenry.edu/blockparty.

2. Grab your cowboy boots: The Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake is hosting a County Extravaganza from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The country-themed event will have inflatable ax throwing, barbecue food, themed drinks, a mechanical bull and live music. The band Whiskey Romance will play Friday night, and a country DJ will play Saturday night.

A $10 cover will be charged Friday, $5 Saturday. Children younger than 18 can attend for free. Visit thequarrycablepark.com/upcoming-events for more details.

3. Cary car show: Look at antique, muscle, sports cars and electric vehicles at the Cary Area Car Show from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cary United Methodist Church.

The family-friendly event will have giveaways, food and games during the event. Car judges will present awards to participants starting about 1 p.m. To register your car for the show or for more details, callBob Baker at 847-525-5348.

4. Run a beer mile: The Sew Hop’d Brewery is hosting a Beer Mile at noon Saturday at 1 Union Special Plaza in Huntley. Contestants will run four quarter-mile laps and drink 12 ounces of beer before each lap. Spectators can enjoy the event along with live music and food trucks.

Tickets to participate cost $65 and include a T-shirt and medal. Proceeds support the Huntley Historical Society. Awards will go to the top three male and female runners along with “dead freaking last” for men and women. Visit sewhopd.com/events for more details.

5. Sidewalk sales: Shop along the Historic Woodstock Square for sidewalk sales Friday and Saturday. Local businesses will have special sales outdoors on the sidewalk and indoors in their shops. Participating retailers include Anime and Things, Read Between the Lynes and Black Oak Home & Haven.

Friday shopping hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shopping will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There also will be the weekly farmer’s market and live music from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit realwoodstock.com/events/sidewalk-sales for more information.

