McHenry man, former youth volleyball coach, held on $500K bond charged with grooming, soliciting ‘child’

A McHenry man who had worked as a youth volleyball coach in Crystal Lake was arrested and charged Wednesday for the indecent solicitation of a child, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Philip S. Bromley, 44, of the 200 block of Creekside Trail, held in the Lake County jail on $500,000 bond, also was charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming, according to the release from Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

Bromley, who was represented in court Thursday by an assistant public defender, would need to post $50,000, 10% of the bond, to be released.

Over the last few weeks, police said, Bromley was communicating online with an undercover detective posing as a girl under the age of 14. During the conversations, Bromley allegedly enticed the ‘child’ to meet with him for the purpose of a sexual relationship.

He allegedly worked out a plan to pick up the ‘girl’ from her home Wednesday and traveled to Lake County where he was met instead by detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group.

The special investigations team collaborated with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on the case.

Bromley told detectives he was a former youth volleyball coach at Sky High Volleyball in Crystal Lake, Covelli said.

He was wearing a shirt embroidered with the name of the facility when he was arrested.

Scott Harris, executive director of Sky High Volleyball, which has locations in Crystal Lake and Libertyville and sometimes rents a facility in Lake Barrington, said Bromley worked as a part-time coach from December 2008 through June 2013.

He said he was surprised to learn that he had been wearing the Sky High Volleyball shirt while communicating with the ‘girl’ and that he was wearing it when he was arrested.

“He hadn’t worked here for ten years,” Harris said. “As far as we know, he did nothing inappropriate while he was here.”

Harris said that all employees must first go through and pass background checks before being hired.

Harris was in the process of writing a letter Thursday to send to all his members explaining the situation.

Anyone that may have been victimized by Bromley is encouraged to file a report with their local law enforcement agency.

“Our Special Investigations Group apprehended another man who used social media to prey on our most vulnerable,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the news release. “We continue to stress the importance to parents and guardians - be vigilant and monitor who your children are talking to on social media. Predators commonly use these applications to entice children.”

As of Thursday, Bromley did not have an attorney listed on the Lake County website.