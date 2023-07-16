Smoke detectors alerted Huntley family to house fire

A Huntley family was able to safely evacuate from their home when a fire broke out there at bout 3:46 p.m. Saturday on the 11800 block of Blue Bayour Drive, according to a news release from the Huntley Fire Protection District.

The home had working smoke detectors which contributed to the safe escape, according to the release.

When firefighters arrived at the two-story home, smoke was coming from the front of the building, and neighbors reported the family was able to escape, fire officials said. Initial crews on the scene brought a hose into the home’s first floor, where the fire was contained, and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes.

A second crew completed a search from the home and several pets were rescued but a pet bird did not survive, according to the release.

The fire was located and contained on the first floor of the home. The home suffered smoke damage throughout, causing damage estimated at $225,000. The home was uninhabitable following the fire and its cause is under investigation, according to the release.

Firefighters from Algonquin, Hampshire, Woodstock, Fox River Grove, Pingree Grove and Rutland Dundee aided in the response, officials said.