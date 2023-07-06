Eye On Illinois: For NASCAR: first Chicago, then Champaign?

One trap a columnist must studiously avoid is presuming personal experience holds universal truth.

I should’ve worked a few more sentences into Saturday’s column (the gist: leave fireworks to professionals) to acknowledge my current biases against amateur hour pyrotechnics draw heavy influence from decades living in population- and structure-dense suburbia.

Here we can easily drive to different professional shows every night of a holiday weekend, to say nothing of Six Flags. In many other parts of Illinois, quality displays are fewer and further between. And so are the dwellings, which means the “light stuff, run away” acts are far less disruptive than even bottle rockets whizzing every which way from the elementary school parking lot.

Then there’s the spirit of the whole thing. Thanks to frequent emailer RK for this dose of wisdom: “It is not the mechanics of the pyrotechnics that is in dispute rather the purpose of the holiday is celebration of separation from tyranny. For much is made of achieving peace and quiet by the actions of government and yet it was Ben Franklin, one who lived through those Revolutionary times, [who] said ‘those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.’ So if this Fourth it is silence sought, know then liberty is diminished and that is contrary to Independence Day.”

All of this is to say just because I had zero interest in the weekend’s Grant Park 220 doesn’t make it irrelevant. The NASCAR street race showcased downtown Chicago to millions of TV viewers Sunday, one of the most successful racing broadcasts in years. Rain shortened the race from its scheduled 220-mile route (100 laps on a 12-turn course), and there are any number of complaints about how the event impacted everyday city life, but as a pure spectacle it was an unqualified success.

So what’s next for racing in Illinois? If 220 miles is a good length, why not have racers zip from the “Welcome to Illinois Sign” in Danville all the way west to Moline on Interstate 74? It probably wouldn’t be much for spectators (save for overpass onlookers) but could showcase the broadcasting power of drone cameras along with the many communities for which 74 is a prime thoroughfare. Perhaps there could be advertising tie-ins for the many public and private colleges and universities along the route.

It’s clearly a preposterous suggestion, but so was the race NASCAR actually executed. As was, in some eyes, Arch Ward’s proposal for a Major League Baseball All-Star Game, first conducted July 6, 1933, in Chicago as part of the Century of Progress Exposition, which quickly became a summer staple.

Maybe it’s time to make new history.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.