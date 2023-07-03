Firework explosion leaves man in critical condition in Cary

A man is in critical condition after a commercial-grade firework exploded in his face Sunday night.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies and the Cary Fire Protection District responded to a call about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a home on the 24400 block of Hickory Nut Grove Road in unincorporated Cary.

The 58-year-old man was “in and out of consciousness” when deputies arrived, according to the report. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville under critical condition.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that their investigation revealed that the man had “numerous commercially rated fireworks, which require a permit to possess and detonate.”

The man was looking into the tube of the firework when it did not detonate as expected. The firework then discharged and exploded in the man’s face, causing major injuries to his head, according to the report.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies collected the remaining unexploded fireworks to be destroyed by the Waukegan Bomb Squad.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed. Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said the sheriff’s office is waiting to determine the outcome of the man’s injuries.

Covelli wrote in an email to the Shaw Local News Network that there is rarely a summer that passes in the region without someone hurting themselves or starting a fire because of illegal fireworks.

“We urge everyone to leave the explosive fireworks to the professionals,” Covelli said.