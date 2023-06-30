Johnburg takes the 2022-23 KRC Cup, edging out Richmond-Burton

Races don’t get much tighter than the one just completed for the 2022-23 Kishwaukee River Conference Cup.

The six-team conference hands out the cup each year to the school with the best overall boys and girls sports. Only four points separated the top four schools for the 2022-23 KRC Cup, with Johnsburg winning the cup with 80 points. Richmond-Burton (78.5), Woodstock North (77.25) and Marengo (76) were right behind.

Woodstock (71.75) finished fifth, and Harvard (41.5) was sixth. The Hornets were hurt by not having full teams in six sports and thus receiving zero points in those.

Place, School Points 1. Johnsburg 80 2. Richmond-Burton 78.5 3. Woodstock North 77.25 4. Marengo 76 5. Woodstock 71.75 6. Harvard 41.5

Six points are awarded for firsts in sports that all schools participate in, then five for second and so on. If only five teams have a sport, then five points are given for first and one point less for each spot after.

Johnsburg overcame not having a full team in girls golf or boys cross country (and taking zeroes) with first places in girls tennis, girls cross country, boys bowling and competitive cheerleading. The Skyhawks won the state title in the Small Division for cheerleading for the second consecutive year. Johnsburg also took seconds in boys and girls basketball.

R-B had firsts in football, wrestling, girls track and field and girls soccer. The Rockets also had a second in boys track and field.

Woodstock North won volleyball, boys basketball and dance, and tied for titles in boys golf and baseball. The Thunder took seconds in boys tennis and girls soccer.

Marengo had firsts in girls golf, girls basketball, scholastic bowl, girls bowling, softball and a tie in baseball.