Huntley barn fire takes 10 hours to extinguish

Fire fighters responded to a barn fire about 7:26 a.m. Tuesday in Huntley.

The barn, located the 11000 block of Conley Road, held about 160 round bales of hay and three agriculture tractors. It consists of only a roof and a pole, and the hay was burning underneath.

The Huntley Fire Protection District and a Marengo Fire Protection District water tender distinguished the fire after 10 hours. The crews took out each hay bale from the barn to extinguish them individually.

The agriculture tractors were damaged, estimating the total damage to be at $500,000, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District report.

One person is reported to have minor burn and smoke inhalation injuries and was taken from the scene.

Huntley Battalion Chief Michael Pierce thanked the Huntley Fire interns in the report who assisted in extinguishing the fire so crews could attend to other emergencies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not suspicious in nature, authorities said.