Huntley Park District announces community health movement Go Huntley

The Huntley Park District has announced Go Huntley, a new community movement designed to increase community health through activity, education and collaboration.

The movement was designed in response to former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murphy’s call to action at the National Park and Recreation conference in 2015. His challenge focused on the health benefits of walking for 30 minutes each day for people of all ages and at all stages of life.

Go Huntley’s walking initiative is simple: Everyone makes a commitment to take a walk every day during the month of July in their own neighborhoods or at a park/trail of their choice.

A kickoff event is planned for 6 p.m. July 18 at Deicke Park, where attendees will walk together as a community. This free walking initiative offers an opportunity to encourage the community to take part in improving health and wellness.

Visit www.HuntleyParks.org or find HuntleyParks on Facebook to learn more about the physical and mental benefits of walking during and after the first activity is complete. Use #GoHuntley to be part of the conversation and movement.