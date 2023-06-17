Huntley Fire Department responds to fire at a home Saturday

The rear deck of a home at the 6400 block of Lakeview Drive in Huntley was on fire early Saturday morning.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call around 12:41 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. The homeowner was able to contain the fire with a gardenhose until the fire department was able to safely extinguish it, according a fire protection district news release.

There are no reported injuries to the residents or firefighters. The cause is under investigation but the reports said it is “not suspicious in nature.”

Assistance was called to fire departments from Woodstock, Rutland Dundee, Pingree Grove, Hampshire, Marengo, Union, Fox River Grove, Crystal Lake, Algonquin and Barrington Countryside.

Huntley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric Bentley said in the report that residents should have a plan for a family meeting place away from the home to ensure everyone makes it out safely in the case of a fire.