Algonquin’s outdoor watering status has changed to ‘even/odd’

Effective Monday, June 5, the Village of Algonquin has changed its outdoor watering restrictions to “even/odd.”

This restriction indicates even/odd days for outdoor landscape watering before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Even addresses may only water on even calendar days and odd addresses may only water on odd calendar days. These regulations are part of an ongoing water conservation program aimed at preserving water resources.

The village recognizes the importance of sustainable water management, officials said, as Algonquin and neighboring communities depend on underground aquifers for its drinking water supply. By implementing these watering restrictions, water is used efficiently and responsibly, safeguarding water sources for both present and future generations.

To stay updated on the status of the water system, residents can refer to signs posted on main streets within the village or at algonquin.org/waterstatus. Additionally, the village can be reached at 847-658-2700 for any inquiries regarding the water conservation program.