Huntley police subdue ‘out of control’ man

Huntley police responded to a report at 1 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Ashley Street seeking help with an “out of control” 31-year-old man.

When officers arrived, they tried to make contact but the male who barricaded himself in the house. Shortly thereafter, he displayed a look-a-like gun and began firing at the officers. Officers, with the assistance of the police social worker, attempted to de-escalate the situation but the man continued to shoot at the officers from multiple points in the home.

While officers were attempting to enter the house, the man displayed a knife and approached the officers in a threatening manner, police said.

“The man refused to comply with lawful orders and posed a danger to himself, the officers on scene, and the community,” according to authorities. “For the safety of everyone involved, the officers attempted to gain control of the man using the less than lethal options of conducted electrical weapon and PepperBall rounds.”

Police said one round was fired from an officer’s duty pistol. The round did not hit the male or anyone else, according to reports.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries and for psychological evaluation.

Charges are pending, upon further investigation.

The Huntley Police Department requested the McHenry County Major Investigation Team (MIAT) to assist in conducting the investigation on this incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing investigation and no additional details are available.