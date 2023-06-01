Cary Ale House and Brewing Co. welcomes new owners

The Cary Ale House celebrated its new owners, Kris Kehler, Chris Podgorski and Tony Pristera, with a ceremony this spring at its 208 W. Main St. location.

Under its new leadership, Cary Ale House will maintain its extensive selection of craft beers and introduce an updated menu that showcases classic pub fare with a contemporary twist. The business is dedicated to preserving the welcoming and friendly atmosphere for which Cary Ale House is renowned, while also presenting new events and promotions to enhance the overall experience, according to a press release from the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Visit Cary Ale House from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. New hours will be introduced soon, including a 2:00 p.m. opening on Tuesday to Thursday.

For information, visit caryalehousebrewing.com, follow on social media or call 847-639-7244.