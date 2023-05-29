May 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Cary police announces distracted driving enforcement campaign results

By Shaw Local News Network
Capitol News Illinois file photo of an Illinois State Police car outside of the Illinois State Capitol. (Capitol News Illinois)

The Cary Police Department has announced it issued six tickets for handsfree violations, two tickets for seatbelt violations and seven tickets for speeding during its Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

The department joined forces with Illinois State Police and other local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.