No injuries reported after barn fire in unincorporated Marengo Friday

No injuries were reported after a barn fire in the 22100 block of W. Railroad Street in unincorporated Marengo Friday night.

According to a news release from the Marengo Fire & Rescue District, firefighters arrived on the scene just before 7:30 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire showing from a pole barn about 40 x 50 feet in size. The fire was under control within 30 minutes, with crews extinguishing residual hotspots and conducting minor overhaul for an additional hour.

The entire structure did not become become engulfed, the release stated.

The barn was largely used for storage and contained no animals. The fire is believed to have begun on the outside of the structure, but the cause remains under investigation by the Marengo Fire & Rescue District, the release stated.