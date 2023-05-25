Cary police join statewide Click It or Ticket campaign for Memorial Day

The Cary Police Department has announced it is stepping up enforcement for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which will run from May 19-30 and reminds motorists to buckle up for safety. “Click It or Ticket” leverages enforcement and education to save lives.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether traveling down the block or across the country, motorists are advised to buckle up every time. Wearing a seatbelt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent. Seatbelts save lives every day, but they are only effective if they are used.

While Illinois currently has a 93% use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seatbelt could save thousands of lives each year.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.