5 things to do in McHenry County

1: Vintage Base Ball: Batter up! Here’s your chance to experience what it was like to play baseball (or base ball in its original form) in the Civil War era, according to the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum.

The McHenry County Independants play the Oregon Ganymedes at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Chana School Museum, 201 N. River Road, at Oregon Park East in Oregon. Refreshments will be available. The Independants’ name is spelled the way it appeared in a newspaper article more than 150 years ago.

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum reports that to get to the game, take Route 20 southwest to Interstate 39, south on Route 2 to Kishwaukee Road. Go west on Route 72 to North River Road. The field will be on the left.

McHenry County Independants pitcher Jeff Purtell participates in the McHenry County Historical Society's vintage baseball team. The team name is spelled the way it appeared in a newspaper article more than 150 years ago. (Provided by McHenry County Historical Society)

2: Dancing the night away: Crystal Lake Park District presents Under the Stars-Social Dance Night at 7 p.m. Friday at the Grand Oaks Recreation Center, 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake.

Under the Stars Night (Smooth Ballroom, Elvis Music, Waltz, Triple Swing) is for those age 18 and older. The event starts with a 15-to-20-minute, beginner-level lesson. Lessons take place throughout the event, alternating with practice music for different styles of dance. A partner is not required. Rotation during lessons encourages meeting new dancers. Wear smooth-soled shoes and comfortable clothes. Water will be provided.

The cost is $10 for residents and $13 for nonresidents.

Register in advance at crystallakeparks.org/calendar-of-events/events/under-the with code 231410-04.

3: Food Truck Event: The Food Trucks are heading to the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock, for an event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are on sale at mchenrycountyfair.com.

Besides food trucks, attendees can expect vendors, kids activities and music.

VIP tickets cost $15, $10 for general admission and kids 12 and younger are admitted free.

For information, call 815-338-5315.

4: Public Work Open House: Meet the Lake in the Hills Public Works team and learn about the department’s operations during the Public Works Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Public Works facility is 1 block south of the intersection of Haligus and Miller roads, 9010 Haligus Road.

Check out trucks, skid steers, tractors, loaders and other vehicles the department uses to maintain the village’s infrastructure. Take part in demonstrations and learn about the Water, Streets, Public Properties and Airport Divisions.

The event will include tours of an adjacent water treatment facility.

There will be snacks, giveaways and interactive games. Call Public Works at 847-960-7500 to learn about this event.

5: Pearl Street Market: Starting Thursday and running through Sept. 24, Pearl Street Market in McHenry will offer music, goods and libations while hosting an array of vendors and bands. The Thursday events start at 5 p.m.

Pearl Street Market is at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., in McHenry.

Vendors from throughout McHenry County offer community handmade, homegrown and unique goods. Admission is free. For information, go to facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry/

• Would you like your event included in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.