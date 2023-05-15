May 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Huntley police to top Dunkin’ roofs this Friday for Special Olympics

This year marks 20th Huntley Police Department has participated in fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network
Huntley Police Department Deputy Chief Amy Willams cheers from the roof of a Dunkin’ Donuts, at 12090 Princeton in Huntley, during the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser to raise awareness for Special Olympics Illinois and the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics on Friday, Aug. 19. 2022. Huntley Police Department officers, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois, took to the roofs and ground around both Huntley Dunkin’ Donuts locations before finishing the day with the sixth annual donut-eating contest. Participants in the contest included representatives from the Police Department, Village of Huntley, Huntley Fire Protection District, Huntley Park District, Consolidated School District 158 and the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce. This year's winner was Huntley Police Department Sgt. Scott Sullivan.

In this 2022 file photo, Huntley Police Department Deputy Chief Amy Willams cheers from the roof of the Dunkin’ at 12090 Princeton Drive in Huntley, during the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois and the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

Huntley police officers will top both Dunkin’ locations in town this Friday as part of the department’s 20th year raising awareness and money for Special Olympics Illinois.

The Cop on a Rooftop events will take place 5 a.m. to noon Friday at the two locations, 12090 Princeton Drive and 9800 Route 47 in Huntley, according to a news release.

Officers and community member will be collecting donations, selling 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run merchandise and spending time with Special Olympics athletes. Huntley Community Radio will broadcast from the Princeton Drive location from 10 a.m. to noon, according to the release.

The seventh annual doughnut-eating contest will be held at noon at the Princeton Drive location. Participants will include representatives from the police department, public works, village of Huntley, Huntley Community Radio, Huntley School District 158, Huntley Fire Protection District, Huntley Park District, Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, Amazon, Southeast Emergency Communications, and St. Mary Catholic Church.

Huntley Police Sgt. Scott Sullivan won the contest last year.

Everyone who donates to Special Olympics will receive a coupon for a free doughnut. The first 75 people to donate $10 or more will receive a Dunkin’ coffee mug.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the single largest year-round fundraising event benefiting Special Olympics Illinois, according to the release. Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition in 18 sports for over 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 9,000 young athletes ages 2 to 7 with and without intellectual disabilities.