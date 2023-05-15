Huntley police to top Dunkin’ roofs this Friday for Special Olympics

Huntley police officers will top both Dunkin’ locations in town this Friday as part of the department’s 20th year raising awareness and money for Special Olympics Illinois.

The Cop on a Rooftop events will take place 5 a.m. to noon Friday at the two locations, 12090 Princeton Drive and 9800 Route 47 in Huntley, according to a news release.

Officers and community member will be collecting donations, selling 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run merchandise and spending time with Special Olympics athletes. Huntley Community Radio will broadcast from the Princeton Drive location from 10 a.m. to noon, according to the release.

The seventh annual doughnut-eating contest will be held at noon at the Princeton Drive location. Participants will include representatives from the police department, public works, village of Huntley, Huntley Community Radio, Huntley School District 158, Huntley Fire Protection District, Huntley Park District, Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, Amazon, Southeast Emergency Communications, and St. Mary Catholic Church.

Huntley Police Sgt. Scott Sullivan won the contest last year.

Everyone who donates to Special Olympics will receive a coupon for a free doughnut. The first 75 people to donate $10 or more will receive a Dunkin’ coffee mug.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the single largest year-round fundraising event benefiting Special Olympics Illinois, according to the release. Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition in 18 sports for over 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 9,000 young athletes ages 2 to 7 with and without intellectual disabilities.