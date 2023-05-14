Fox River Grove offers grants of up to $15K to new businesses

A new program aimed at attracting new businesses to currently vacant commercial spaces within Fox River Grove offers grants of up to $15,000 to eligible businesses.

The Business Capital Assistance Program was approved by the Fox River Grove Village Board in March.

Applicants must be a new sales tax revenue-generating business or service-based business with a storefront of leased or owned commercial space in Fox River Grove. An applicant business must generate walk-in traffic or be otherwise open to the public.

For information, visit foxrivergrove.org/bcap.