McHenry County felony report for week of April 30, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of April 30 through May 6. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Quentin A. Morvay, 27, of the 400 block of Scott Street, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, May 6, with violating an order of protection.
Cary
Garrett C. Kowalczyk, 31, of the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail, Cary, was charged Thursday, May 4, with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and two counts of obstructing a police officer.
Crystal Lake
Deaunte O. Deaunte, 29, of the zero to 100 block of West 99th Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, May 2, with identity theft involving $10,000 to $100,000 and theft involving $10,000 to $100,000.
Shane M. Dykstra, 18, of the 1300 block of Boxwood Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, May 2, with aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to property of less than $500.
Hannah Sheppard, 35, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, May 5, with aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated battery to a firefighter.
Tammy M. Looper, 55, of the zero to 100 block of South Williams Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, May 6, with three counts of aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon.
Laura C. Zamora, 28, of the 5500 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, May 4, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and possession of cocaine and heroin.
Christopher S. Schiraldi, 41, of the 1500 block of North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Monday, May 1, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Marengo
Trevor A. Rowe, 44, of the 200 block of South State Street, Marengo, was charged Tuesday, May 2, with burglary.
Nikhil R. Sakkaravarthi, 26, of the 1100 block of East Randville Drive, Palatine, was charged Wednesday, May 3, with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Sierra J. Mendoza, 24, of the 7600 block of Arlington Lane, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, May 1, with aggravated battery to a person age 60 or older and resisting a police officer.
Brent W. Mitchell, 47, of the 5900 block of Prairie Ridge Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, May 1, with possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance.