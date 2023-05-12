Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant set for May 17

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 17, in the Cary-Grove High School auditorium, 2800 Three Oaks Road in Cary.

Candidates will be judged on their leadership skills, communication abilities and community involvement. The event aims to celebrate the young women of the community and inspire them to pursue careers in entrepreneurship and leadership, according to a news release.

The Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant is presented by the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by several local businesses. The event is open to the public and tickets are available online or at the door. In addition to the competition, a variety of entertainment acts and special performances will take place throughout the evening.

For information about the Miss Cary-Grove Business Leadership Pageant, go to the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce website at carygrovechamber.com.