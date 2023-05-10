Man’s body found in Wonder Lake home, under investigation

The death of a man whose body was found in a Wonder Lake home is under investigation, the Wonder Lake Police Department said in a news release.

The Wonder Lake Police Department and Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded at 11:09 a.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of Hillside Drive for an unresponsive male, according to the release. The person was confirmed to be dead.

The deceased subject is an adult male, Wonder Lake police Lt. Kyle Mandernack said in an email, adding that no children were associated with the incident in anyway.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team was requested to assist with the death investigation.

“The current assessment is that there is no danger to the public,” the Wonder Lake Police Department said in the Monday news release, adding that no further information would be released because of the ongoing investigation.

“We are waiting on official word from the McHenry County Coroner’s office as it relates to a definitive cause of death,” Mandernack said in the email. “After that determination is made we will be able to provide additional information.”

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Friday, May 5, Chief Deputy Olivia Zednick said, referring any other questions to the Wonder Lake Police Department.

Zednick did not provide a name or age for the man.

An attempt to reach the McHenry County coroner Tuesday was unsuccessful.