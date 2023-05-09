Body found in Wonder Lake home, under investigation

The death of a person whose body was found in a Wonder Lake home is under investigation, the Wonder Lake Police Department said in a news release.

The Wonder Lake Police Department and Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded at 11:09 a.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of Hillside Drive for an unresponsive male, according to the release. The person was confirmed to be dead.

An attempt to clarify whether the male was an adult was not successful.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team, or MIAT, was requested to assist with the death investigation.

“The current assessment is that there is no danger to the public,” the Wonder Lake Police Department said in the Monday news release, adding that no further information would be released because of the ongoing investigation.

An attempt to reach the McHenry County coroner Tuesday was unsuccessful.